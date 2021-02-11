Mgosi 11.2.2021 03:02 pm

Chiefs defender attracts interest from Europe

Phakaaathi Reporter
Chiefs defender attracts interest from Europe

Reeve Frosler of Kaizer Chiefs (Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix)

A source has claimed that Frosler’s displays during the Bio-Bubble last season impressed scouts who were watching local football.

Kaizer Chiefs defender, Reeve Frosler is said to have attracted interest in Europe and could be lost to the Naturena side next season.

ALSO READ: Is Katsande’s time at Chiefs coming to an end?

A source has claimed that Frosler’s displays during the Bio-Bubble last season impressed scouts who were watching local football.

“I can’t give the names now because his people (manager) are keeping those secret for now until they’ve spoken to Chiefs. They are trying to avoid public debates should the deal be declined by Chiefs,” said the source.

Frosler was brought to Chiefs by the side’s former coach, Ernst Middendorp in June 2019 from Bidvest Wits where he had not played for a while.

Under Gavin Hunt this season, Frosler has showed his versatility as he now plays as winger rather than a defender.

Meanwhile, Willard Katsande’s absence in the Kaizer Chiefs squad in recent games is proof enough that his stay at the Naturena outfit is coming to an end, an insider at Amakhosi has revealed.

Katsande is one of the longest-serving members at the club. The Zimbabwean midfielder, however, has not had
game time under Gavin Hunt and has been struggling to make the matchday squad.

The Zimbabwean international, however, has been included in Amakhosi’s travelling squad to Morocco for the Caf Champions League clash against Wydad Athletic.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Kaizer Chiefs cancel trip to Morocco 11.2.2021
Caf to decide on aborted Wydad vs Kaizer Chiefs match 11.2.2021
Kaizer Chiefs postpone Morocco trip as visa issue remains unsolved 10.2.2021



EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 SANDF top brass front of the vaccination line

Parliament Sona 2021: Government extends R350 grant, UIF Ters payments to some

Opinion Sona 2021 First Take: Ramaphosa’s ‘empty’ words to an ‘empty’ Parliament?

Parliament Sona 2021: New anti-corruption body coming, reporting to Parliament

Environment Ex-naval officer almost in Rio after rowing solo for 5300km


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

Phakaaathi


today in print

Read Today's edition