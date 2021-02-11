Will Mamelodi Sundowns retire the No.2 and 16 jerseys?

Mamelodi Sundowns are understood to be considering retiring the jersey No.2 and No.16 ,which were worn by the late Anele Ngcongca and Motjeka Madisha.

ALSO READ: Sundowns set to reward Zwane with new long-term deal

The former Sundowns defenders both lost their lives in car accidents last year and are in line to be honoured by the club.

“If you remember well, we retired jersey No.12 when Gift Leremi passed away back in 2007. We are thinking about it but it is nothing concrete yet because some are against it as it, saying it would be a constant reminder of our fallen soldiers and it might be a barrier for moving on,” said a source at the club.

However, the jersey No.12 was brought out of retirement on the domestic front where it was donned by Emiliano Tade, and now by George Maluleka.

Meanwhile, Sundowns are set to renew Themba Zwane’s deal for another three years.

A source has revealed that Masandawana have already started talks with their star player, even though he still has over a year left on his contract.

“They realise they messed up when they left it too late with Khama Billiat who then left for Kaizer Chiefs. They

know they could have kept him if they had negotiated earlier and with no pressure from outside,” said the source.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.