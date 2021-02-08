Sundowns set to reward Zwane with new long-term deal

Mamelodi Sundowns are set to renew Themba Zwane’s deal for another three years.

ALSO READ: Motjeka Madisha’s father arrested after soccer player’s funeral

A source has revealed that Masandawana have already started talks with their star player, even though he still has over a year left on his contract.

“They realise they messed up when they left it too late with Khama Billiat who then left for Kaizer Chiefs. They

know they could have kept him if they had negotiated earlier and with no pressure from outside.

“When they started negotiating, there were already other teams who were also interested and the talks were not

handled properly and were not in good faith.

“What Khama was asking was fair and the club could afford it but because of egos and other things, the talks failed. Now they don’t want the same error again and that’s why they are starting early with Mshishi,” said a source.

Meanwhile, Sundowns are said to have forked out around R12-million for the services of Golden Arrows defender Devine Lunga.

A source close to Abafana Bes’thende has claimed that the club couldn’t believe how much Masandawana were prepared to pay for the 25-year-old Bulawayo-born Zimbabwean.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.