Mgosi 8.2.2021 01:05 pm

Is Gavin Hunt unhappy at Kaizer Chiefs?

Phakaaathi Reporter
Is Gavin Hunt unhappy at Kaizer Chiefs?

Gavin Hunt, Head Coach of Kaizer Chiefs (Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix)

In almost all his post-match interviews when the team has not done well, Hunt mentions that there are things he wants to say but can’t speak of in public.

Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt has been coyly sending a message that he is unhappy with a lot of things at Naturena.

ALSO READ: Long-serving duo set for Chiefs exit

In almost all his post-match interviews when the team has not done well, Hunt mentions that there are things he wants to say but can’t speak of in public.

This suggests that he is unhappy about something and Phakaaathi has learned that it is about players that he wanted to chase out during the current window but management disagreed.

“He knows who he wants to keep and who he doesn’t. He wanted to get rid of the players he doesn’t need but because they couldn’t sign anyone, he would be left with a thin squad.

“But now the problem is that some of those players he wants out already know and would you expect them to give their
best? That’s the situation right now,” claimed a source.

Phakaaathi also understands that Hunt is planning a massive clean out at the end of the season but he is still negotiating the budget with management for the players he wants to bring in.

Meanwhile, as reported earlier, Chiefs are believed to have already alerted two of their long-serving players that their deals are highly unlikely to be renewed when they end in June.

Amakhosi were forced to keep some of their players this season, following their transfer ban. But now that the ban ends in June, the club will be able to bring in new players and a number of the old gang will have to make way.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Richards Bay coach Dladla reveals tactical plan to beating Chiefs 8.2.2021
‘I’d never lost to a lower division team before,’ says Chiefs’ Hunt 8.2.2021
Richards Bay dump Kaizer Chiefs out of Nedbank Cup 7.2.2021



EDITOR'S CHOICE

Weather Flood warning issued for three provinces as heavy rains set to continue

Load Shedding Eskom suspends load shedding as generation capacity recovers

Eish! Harvard astronomer says aliens visited us in 2017

General Homeless crew work hard to prevent Centurion river flooding

Courts ConCourt confirms unconstitutionality of Rica surveillance


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

Phakaaathi


today in print

Read Today's edition