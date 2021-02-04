Joel Masutha living on borrowed time at TTM

Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila coach, Joel Masutha is living on borrowed time and if he doesn’t change the team’s fortunes in the next three games, he will find himself at the UIF offices next month.

Masutha has failed to get the team going and the new owners are worried that things may get worse, and the new owners of the club have given the coach an ultimatum.

“They understood the situation was not that conducive during the previous owner’s tenure and have made amends and now the players are happy and everyone else in the team is in a good space.

“It is now up to Masutha to produce results to keep his job safe, if he fails to get the results in the next three games, he will be released and a new and more experienced coach will be brought in to save the club,” said a source.

Phakaaathi understands that Clinton Larsen is one of one of the coaches who are considered for the mammoth task of hauling TTM from the bottom of the DStv Premiership to a safe place, should Masutha fail.

Larsen has been without a job since Polokwane City were relegated last season.

