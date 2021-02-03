Mgosi 3.2.2021 11:57 am

SuperSport join Chiefs and Sundowns in race for Luthuli’s signature

Phakaaathi Reporter
SuperSport join Chiefs and Sundowns in race for Luthuli’s signature

Siphelele Luthuli of Bloemfontein Celtic (Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix)

Matsatsantsa a Pitori are believed to have made some enquiries, making their interest in the player known.

SuperSport United have joined the race for Bloemfontein Celtic’s Siphelele Luthuli’s signature.

ALSO READ: Maritzburg keen to re-sign out-of-favour SuperSport striker Rusike

Phakaaathi reported last week that Luthuli was on the wanted list at both Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs but Matsatsantsa a Pitori have also made some enquiries, making their interest in the player known.

“He is a favourite of coach Kaitano (Tembo) outside of SuperSport players. He has sent a request to management to try and get him Luthuli for next season and negotiations should start soon if not already,” said the source.

Luthuli has been a marvel to watch at Phunya Sele-Sele and has become one of their big players over the last two seasons with his consistent performances.

Meanwhile, as reported earlier, Maritzburg United have started negotiations with SuperSport over the possibility of the KwaZulu-Natal club getting Evans Rusike back either on loan or on a full time basis.

Rusike has faded into oblivion at Matsatsantsa and Maritzburg want to save him.

“Ernst (Middendorp, coach of Maritzburg) likes Rusike and feels he can help the club as they are struggling to move away from relegation. I don’t know how far the talks have gone but it shouldn’t be a problem because I heard SuperSport don’t have any space for him anymore as he is not in the coach’s plans,” said a source.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
McCarthy left purring, but also worried after Usuthu grab last minute winner against Celtic 3.2.2021
South African football supporters are petty 3.2.2021
Opinion: No need for panic at Kaizer Chiefs despite another derby defeat 2.2.2021



EDITOR'S CHOICE

Politics ‘Above the law’ – Zondo Commission to lay criminal case against Jacob Zuma

Covid-19 Forced vaccination: What happens if enough people refuse a Covid-19 jab?

Business News Booze ban lifted, but recovery is a long way off for the industry

Springboks ‘The audacity!’: Kobus Wiese slams ‘outrageous’ offer for Boks to play Lions in Oz

Opinion Editor’s first take: Vaccines and booze on the same day? Enough already!


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

Phakaaathi


today in print

Read Today's edition