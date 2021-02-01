Lebese leaves ‘disorganised’ Sporting

George Lebese has left TS Sporting where he was training ‘just to keep fit and in shape’ after complaining about the club being disorganised, Phakaaathi has learnt.

Lebese has been at Sporting for the past two weeks, as he needed a team in a quiet place where he could keep himself fit.

“He wanted a place where he will not be recognised and Sporting were kind enough to allow him to join them. He just wanted to keep fit while he waits for MLS season in the US to start,” said the source.

The MLS season is set for an April start, and Lebese is expected back in March to start preseason with Switchbacks where he extended for one season.

But it seems the way training and things were done at Sporting doesn’t sit well with him. It is not clear if he will now train on his own, or look for another team.

Meanwhile, as reported earlier, AmaZulu’s duo Siyabonga Mbatha and Siyethemba Sithebe are said to have attracted interest from two of the “Big Three” Gauteng clubs and might leave the Durban side during the current transfer window, if things go according to plan.

Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns are among the sides who are said to be interested in the Usuthu duo.

