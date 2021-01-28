AmaZulu duo wanted by Gauteng giants

AmaZulu’s duo Siyabonga Mbatha and Siyethemba Sithebe are said to have attracted interest from two of the “Big Three” Gauteng clubs and might leave the Durban side during the current transfer window, if things go according to plan.

Mbatha – who was Usuthu’s standout performer in goal last season – is currently playing second fiddle to Veli Mothwa, who was signed from Chippa earlier this season when the latter was out with an injury.

Since his return, he has not succeeded in dislodging Mothwa from the No.1 spot in Benni McCarthy’s team. But he is said to be not worried because he is needed elsewhere.

Sithebe has been a regular and Mccarthy is said to be unhappy about his pending move as he feels he could help the midfielder reach even greateer heights.

“I don’t want to go into details but it seems the AmaZulu deal was structured in the same way the (Bidvest) Wits sale was. Usuthu have to sell some players to payoff the reminder of the amount owed to the previous owners. That’s what I’ve heard,” said a source. Phakaaathi can reveal that the players who were meant to be sold are Sithebe, Mbatha and Bongi Ntuli.

Also, we can reveal that SuperSport United are the ones most interested in Sithebe but they have competition from Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns who have also shown some interest in the left footed star.

The 28 year-old Sithebe has been a regular in the AmaZulu side this season, though he has yet to score a goal, while Mbatha last played for Usuthu on December 20 against Chippa United.

