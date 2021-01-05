SuperSportTV commentator ready to revive football dream

Popular SuperSportTV commentator Reginald “Mapensela” Ndlovu is said to have not given up yet on living his dream of becoming a professional player.

His ability to give every player his own unique nickname which resonates with that player’s style of play has increased his popularity.

But now he still also wants to get to feel of being on the actual field doing the work. Although the names of the teams in the Glad Africa Championship that could sign Ndlovu are not yet known, it seems the commentator is ready to drop the microphone and pickup his soccer boots.

“He is a quality player. He is speedy and skillful and I am sure if he is fit enough, he can make it into some of the teams in the top flight easily,” said a source close to the SuperSportTV commentator.

“We are now busy with trying to find him a team, he doesn’t mind even starting from the GladAfrica Championship. There are teams we’ve spoken to and we will see how it goes. Hopefully he gets the chance and shows people that he doesn’t just talk the game, but he can play it too,” said a source.

