Ex-Chiefs striker set for another PSL return

Former Kaizer Chiefs striker, Gustavo Paez is on his way back to South Africa again after getting his clearance from the team he played for back home in Venezuela.

READ MORE: Playing unknown opponents works better for Kaizer Chiefs says Philani Zulu

Paez had come to South Africa in October and joined Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila but left after the club terminated the contract because he wasn’t immediately available to play.

The former Amakhosi man was released by Chiefs almost two seasons ago after he failed to command a regular starting berth under the club’s former coach Steve Komphela.

It is not yet clear which team Paez will join when he returns to South Africa. The striker attracted a lot of interest from clubs in the PSL after leaving Chiefs but opted to return to his native country of Venezuela to join Atletico Venezuela before signing for Mineros de Guayana a season later, a club he still had a contract with when he travelled to South Africa to join TTM in Pre-season training before the start of the 2020/2021 campaign.

“He is coming back but I can’t tell you now which team he is going to join because they want to do the unveiling themselves,” said a reliable Phakaaathi source.

“He is now readily available to play now because his contract with his former team has ended. It ended at the beginning of December so he is now a free agent and can join the team at any time. He is coming soon.”

Whoever does sign Paez, however, it will surely be a bit of a risk, for a 30 year-old who scored just ten times in three seasons at Naturena in all competitions.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.