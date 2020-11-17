TTM stuck with Manyisa as they would have to pay R2m to terminate contract

Latest news coming out from Tshakuma Tsha Madzivhandila and Oupa Manyisa’s saga with the club is that the team will have to pay the midfielder around R2 million if they wish to terminate his contract.

READ: Unhappy Muwowo wants out at Orlando Pirates

The Limpopo-based side recently released a statement stating that they have parted ways with Manyisa having signed the former Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns player in July.

A source at the club confirmed, however, that Manyisa has been ready to fight for the money the club promised him legally and after approaching them with his lawyers, the club realised they were going to lose a lot of money, that they don’t really have.

“The club is struggling financially, that’s not a secret. Oupa’s situation is something else. There wasa lots of money promised there and according to what I heard, the club was legally obligated to pay him for terminating his contract. So, after realising that, they thought they should sit down with him and work on mending their relationship and try to get him back to the club. At the moment it’s all about what Manyisa wants, so we will see what transpires,” said the informant.

TTM are currently placed 13th on the DStv Premiership standings, having collected two points in three games.

They next face Baroka FC in the Limpopo derby at the Thohoyandou Stadium on Sunday.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.