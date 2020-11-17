Mgosi 17.11.2020 01:59 pm

Pieterse set to stay with Sundowns as club makes U-turn on his future

Phakaaathi Reporter
Reyaad Pieterse of Mamelodi Sundowns. Pic: Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix

The goalie was said to have been excluded from the plans of co-coaches Manqoba Mngqithi and Rhulani Mokwena but it seems the duo have changed their tune about the former Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper.

Mamelodi Sundowns are understood to have taken a U-turn on the future of goalkeeper Reyaad Pieterse, who was said to be on his way out of the club.

“When Ricardo Goss arrived, it meant curtains for Pieterse but it seems as though that is no longer the case. The player does not mind sitting out most of the games and that is what changed the coaches’ attitude towards his future,” claimed a source.

“But at the end of the day, this is football, things change within a blink of an eye and he could leave Sundowns,” the source adds.

Meanwhile, as reported earlier, Swaziland giants Mbabane Highlanders are assessing former Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Thamsanqa Sangweni.

The midfielder was last contracted to Maritzburg United before he was released by the side. The 31-year-old has struggled to make a notable impact at most of the big clubs he has played for and has now been handed his release papers.

For more news your way, download The Citizen's app for iOS and Android.


 

