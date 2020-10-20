New Dstv Premiership side TTM hit by financial crisis

A source has claimed that some players refused to go to camp for the game until a clearance was issued on when they will get their dues.

“They are in too deep. I think they never anticipated that being a top flight team would be as costly as it has been.

“They have had to cut players’ salaries already and that tells you how desperate the situation is. And the way things are, they might even lose more players this week,” claimed the source.

TTM claimed in a clumsily written media statement that they couldn’t register some of their players in time for their game against SuperSport, which they lost 3-2.

The club did well to come back from 3-0 down at half time to make the scoreline more respectable, with Mogakolodi Ngele scoring a brace.

Meanwhile, as reported earlier, AmaZulu FC might soon find themselves involved in a legal battle with Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila who have claimed to have a signed contract with Zambian striker, Augustine Mulenga who was announced as Usuthu’s newest member on Monday afternoon.

The former Orlando Pirates player was last week announced by TTM as one of their players ahead of their first season in top-flight football but was nowhere to be seen when they played their first game at the weekend

