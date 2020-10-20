Ex-Ghana star Muntari rejects Maritzburg’s first offer, says it’s too small

The The 36-year-old former Ghana international was last with Deportivo La Coruna in Spain and is a well travelled player who can add value to any team.

“He came on Monday and met with Kadodia. They discussed a number of issues and looked to be getting along well but it was on the wages that they couldn’t agree. The club offered him R500 000 but he felt it was too small,” said a source.

Muntari has previously been quoted saying that he would choose Kaizer Chiefs if he were to come to South Africa but with their transfer ban, the move was unlikely hence his decision to listen to what the Team of Choice have to offer him.

“He said that he had paid R600 000 for the chartered flight so he doesn’t believe the offer made by the club was enough to convince him to stay. But he might change his mind because he loves the country and wouldn’t mind spending a few years here,” added the source.

Meanwhile, Maritzburg bowed out of the MTN8 after losing 2-1 to Kaizer Chiefs at the FNB Stadium over the weekend.

Yagan Sasman was the hero for Amakhosi when he scored the equaliser and the winning goal in a space of two minutes, with Thabiso Kutumela having given the Blue Hearts the lead in the first half.

