Mkhwanazi’s big salary demands scare off AmaZulu

Buhle Mkhwanazi’s ‘ridiculous’ salary demands were the reason AmaZulu decided against signing the Bafana Bafana and former Bidvest Wits defender, Phakaaathi Plus has heard.

A source has revealed that Mkhwanazi wanted around R5-million per annum which amounts to just over R400 000 a month and that was a bit over budget for Usuthu.

“AmaZulu need defenders and he was an obvious choice given his experience and they made him an offer. But he made a counter-offer and demanded R5-milion a year. That’s ridiculous and he knows AmaZulu cannot afford such salaries for now. They will not become big spenders all of a sudden just because they are now owned by a billionaire businessman (Sandile Zungu),” said the source.

Mkhwanazi is one of the players who became free agents after being dumped by Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila who bought out Wits at the end of last season.

Meanwhile, former Wits midfielder Cole Alexander has completed a move to Indian Super League (ISL) side Odisha FC.

The 31-year-old, who has signed a two-year deal with Odisha, has reunited with his former coach at SuperSport United Stuart Baxter at the Indian top flight club.

Speaking to the club’s website, Alexander, who previously linked with a move to Kaizer Chiefs, expressed his delight at being reunited with Baxter.

“I am extremely delighted to join Odisha FC and play in the Indian Super League for the first time. It will be really great to play under Coach Stuart Baxter again and I can’t wait to meet my teammates,” Alexander told the club’s official website.

