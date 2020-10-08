Reported Chiefs target fighting for his release from TTM

Former Black Leopards midfielder Phathutshedzo Nange is said to be fighting for his release from Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila, who bought out Bidvest Wits at the end of last season.

Nange is not willing to go back to Venda with the new club and would rather challenge himself at one of the bigger clubs, a source close to the situation has said.

“He asked for his clearance but the club have declined and the matter is still ongoing. I don’t see why they don’t just allow him like they have done with the likes of Sifiso Hlanti and Thulani Hlatshwayo who were allowed to go look elsewhere. Nange is still fighting for his release because he wants to grow in the game and feels TTM are not the team for him,” said the source.

Meanwhile, Thabang Monare is said to be giving up on his dream of going to Chiefs and is now considering other options, Phakaaathi has learnt.

Monare has always been open about his wish to play for the Naturena-based side but seems to be giving up with SuperSport United now likely to be his next home.

The 31-year-old became a free agent after parting ways with TM who bought out Wits.

“The delay in the Chiefs decision on their appeal against the transfer ban is taking its toll and players who were waiting on the club are now feeling uncomfortable about it,” said a source.

