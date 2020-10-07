Is Monare giving up on Kaizer Chiefs dream move?

Thabang Monare is said to be giving up on his dream of going to Kaizer Chiefs and is now considering other options, Phakaaathi has learnt.

Monare has always been open about his wish to play for the Naturena-based side but seems to be giving up with SuperSport United now likely to be his next home.

The 31-year-old became a free agent after parting ways with Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila who bought out Bidvest Wits.

“The delay in the Chiefs decision on their appeal against the transfer ban is taking its toll and players who were waiting on the club are now feeling uncomfortable about it,” said a source.

“Monare is one of them and when Chiefs asked (Sifiso) Hlanti to start training with them and didn’t invite him, he knew it was time to consider other options. He would be a perfect fit to replace Dean Furman at SuperSport because they play a similar style of game.”

