Chiefs looking to sign Musonda should appeal succeed

Mwape Musonda of Black Leopards (Photo by Philip Maeta/Gallo Images)

Phakaaathi has been led to believe that Kaizer Chiefs are lining up a deal to lure Black Leopards captain Mwape Musonda should they be successful with overturning their transfer ban in the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Chiefs head coach Gavin Hunt is looking for a proven goalscorer to add to his firing line to avoid a heavy reliance on Samir Nurkovic as he had been the leading man in Amakhosi’s attack last season.

“Musonda finished as the top goalscorer in his last season in the NFD and won the golden boot again in his first season in the top-flight with Leopards. He is top of Gavin’s shopping list should Chiefs win the appeal,” said a source.

Meanwhile, former Chiefs striker, Gustavi Paez is looking to come back to South Africa, Phakaaathi has heard.

Paez was discarded by Amakhosi at the beginning of last season after he fell out of favour with then coach, Ernst Middendorp who preferred Leonardo Castro and Samir Nurkovi

