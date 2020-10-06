Ex-Chiefs striker Paez eyes PSL return

Paez was discarded by Amakhosi at the beginning of last season after he fell out of favour with then coach, Ernst Middendorp who preferred Leonardo Castro and Samir Nurkovic.

The 30-year-old recently cut ties with Mineros de Guayana back home in Venezuela and has set his sights on a return to the Premier Soccer League (PSL).

“He wants to come back and prove himself and he has got an agent that’s trying to find him a team locally. I have heard they’ve spoken to Golden Arrows and Cape Town City about him but have not had any responses as yet. They’ve also been in contact with a club in Egypt but am not sure of the name,” said a source.

Meanwhile, Al Ahly have reportedly approached Chiefs with a view to signing their top striker Samir Nurkovic for an undisclosed amount, believed to be in the region of R30 million.

The Egyptian giants recently roped in former African Coach of the Year, Pitso Mosimane who has also taken along fitness trainer, Kabelo Rangoanga and performance analyst Musi Matlaba who he worked with at Mamelodi Sundowns. He has also brought in Cavin Johnson as his assistant.

It seems now Mosimane has his eyes set on Amakhosi’s Serbian attacker who scored 13 league goals in 25 matches in his first season last term.

