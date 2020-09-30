Mgosi 30.9.2020 09:00 am

Swallows show interest in out-of-favour Sundowns winger

Phakaaathi Reporter
Swallows show interest in out-of-favour Sundowns winger

Aubrey Ngoma of Mamelodi Sundowns (Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix)

Swallows FC are said to be pondering on Mamelodi Sundowns’ offer regarding Aubrey Ngoma.

Masandawana are believed to be interested in one of the Dube Birds players and have offered them a swap deal that
will see Ngoma joining the newly promoted side.

“I don’t know which player exactly but I’ve heard of such a deal being in the pipeline but am not sure how far it has gone,” said a source.

Ngoma has struggled for game time at Sundowns with injuries also contributing to his struggles.

Phakaaathi has also learnt that if the Swallows deal fails, Ngoma could be shipped out to Maritzburg United
who are looking for a left footed attacking midfielder as they want to put together a strong squad that will challenge for trophies next season.

