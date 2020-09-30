Swallows show interest in out-of-favour Sundowns winger

Masandawana are believed to be interested in one of the Dube Birds players and have offered them a swap deal that

will see Ngoma joining the newly promoted side.

“I don’t know which player exactly but I’ve heard of such a deal being in the pipeline but am not sure how far it has gone,” said a source.

Ngoma has struggled for game time at Sundowns with injuries also contributing to his struggles.

Phakaaathi has also learnt that if the Swallows deal fails, Ngoma could be shipped out to Maritzburg United

who are looking for a left footed attacking midfielder as they want to put together a strong squad that will challenge for trophies next season.

