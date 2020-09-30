Lorch wants out at Pirates, eyeing European move

Lorch – who was crowned Footballer of the Season in the 2018/19 season – was a shadow of himself last season.

It was generally suggested that he was unhappy because he had been denied an overseas move.

“He is still unsettled and you can see that his heart is no longer there. He is trying for a move away but is going about it the wrong way and I think there are people giving him wrong advice and it will not end well,” a source told Phakaaathi.

He also said Lorch’s jersey No. 3 has been given to new recruit Thulani Hlatshwayo which suggests that the club may be preparing for life without him.

Meanwhile, while there has been a lot of different views on social media regarding the new Pirates away jersey, captain Happy Jele seems to be loving the new addition of the orange Bucs colours for the 2020/21 season.

Pirates launches their new jersey on Tuesday morning.

