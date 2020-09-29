Maritzburg waiting on Pirates to decide on Tlolane

Maritzburg United are meanwhile waiting on Orlando Pirates to decide on Tebogo Tlolane who was on loan with them last season.

Tlolane made a huge impact in Eric Tinkler’s team and became one of the side’s important players. But he has since returned to his parent club who are yet to decide if he is staying or going out on loan again.

“Maritzburg would love to have him and I think he would also want to go back there because he was given an opportunity and he did well.

“Tinkler likes him and he had become a big part of his plans. They are hoping that Pirates will let them have him again and they don’t mind making it a permanent deal this time around,” said a source.

