Sundowns set to release Bangaly?

According to a well-placed source within Chloorkop, the Ivorian defender’s lack of fitness, as he is normally in the casualty room nursing injuries, has convinced coach Pitso Mosimane and his technical team that it is perhaps time to let him go.

Soumahoro, 29, only played a single minute of football last season after missing the whole of the previous campaign.

“The technical team seems to be losing patience with Bangaly and I won’t be surprised if they let him go because the

team has been doing well in the past two years without him,” said the source.

Meanwhile, as reported earlier, Sundowns might punish some of their technical staff members after winning the Nedbank Cup with an ineligible player in their matchday squad.

Sundowns president Patrice Motsepe says he takes full responsibility for the club’s technical team adding Tebogo Langerman to the 18-men squad for the Nedbank final against Bloemfontein Celtic.

Celtic protested Langerman’s inclusion in the squad stating that he had been suspended for receiving yellow cards in games leading up to the final.

