Mgosi 29.9.2020 11:39 am

Sundowns set to release Bangaly?

Phakaaathi Reporter
Sundowns set to release Bangaly?

Bangaly Soumahoro of Mamelodi Sundowns (Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix)

Mamelodi Sundowns defender Bangaly Soumahoro, above, could be on the list of players the club are set to release ahead of the new season.

According to a well-placed source within Chloorkop, the Ivorian defender’s lack of fitness, as he is normally in the casualty room nursing injuries, has convinced coach Pitso Mosimane and his technical team that it is perhaps time to let him go.

READ: Motsepe set to axe Sundowns technical staff for Langerman blunder?

Soumahoro, 29, only played a single minute of football last season after missing the whole of the previous campaign.

“The technical team seems to be losing patience with Bangaly and I won’t be surprised if they let him go because the
team has been doing well in the past two years without him,” said the source.

Meanwhile, as reported earlier, Sundowns might punish some of their technical staff members after winning the Nedbank Cup with an ineligible player in their matchday squad.

Sundowns president Patrice Motsepe says he takes full responsibility for the club’s technical team adding Tebogo Langerman to the 18-men squad for the Nedbank final against Bloemfontein Celtic.

Celtic protested Langerman’s inclusion in the squad stating that he had been suspended for receiving yellow cards in games leading up to the final.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business News Big increase in chicken prices expected

Investigation Timeshare still in turmoil

Infection Updates Covid-19 update: 903 new cases identified, Ministerial Advisory Committee not ‘disbanded’

Breaking News Zuma plays hardball – Won’t attend commission unless Zondo recuses himself

World China running hundreds of detention centres in Xinjiang, say researchers


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

Phakaaathi


today in print

Read Today's edition