Sundowns revive interest in Erasmus

Masandawana have already signed Peter Shalulile and Mothobi Mvala from Highlands Park but a source has claimed that they have now set their eyes of capturing Cape Town City striker, Kermit Erasmus.

“Pitso is serious about Kermit. He wants him and he feels once he has added him, his team will be complete and ready to compete for everything next season. What attracts Pitso mostly with Kermit is his

experience in the Caf Champions League and also his heart – he plays with his heart and Pitso likes such players,” said a source.

It appears Sundowns might have their wish as City are said to be considering their options and could give in and sell their prized striker to the Pretoria giants.

