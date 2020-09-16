Mgosi 16.9.2020 08:30 am

Are former Wits players holding out for Chiefs moves? 

Phakaaathi Reporter
Gavin Hunt, coach of Bidvest Wits (r) addresses players as the club ceases to exist after selling its franchise during the Absa Premiership 2019/20 football match between Bidvest Wits and Polokwane at Soccer City. (Gavin Barker/BackpagePix)

Some former Bidvest Wits players are said to be stalling in finding new teams to play for next season as they wait to see if their dream move to Kaizer Chiefs happens.

Amakhosi are awaiting a ruling from Fifa regarding their appeal against a transfer ban imposed on them last year.

Chiefs were handed a two-window transfer ban by Fifa after they were found to have illegally signed Madagascan international ‘Dax’ Andrianarimanana, who was contracted to Fosa Juniors back in 2018.

They have since appealed the decision and presented their case to CAS last Wednesday.

“It’s a bit of a situation for some of these players because time is not on their side and keeping other teams on hold while they wait on Chiefs could backfire on them. The other teams may not want to be kept waiting for long,” said a source.

Phakaaathi has heard that players like Sifiso Hlanti and Buhle Mkhwanazi have heard that Amakhosi are interested pending their appeal decision. They also have interest from other teams like Cape Town City and Chippa United.

