Are former Wits players holding out for Chiefs moves? 

Amakhosi are awaiting a ruling from Fifa regarding their appeal against a transfer ban imposed on them last year.

Chiefs were handed a two-window transfer ban by Fifa after they were found to have illegally signed Madagascan international ‘Dax’ Andrianarimanana, who was contracted to Fosa Juniors back in 2018.

They have since appealed the decision and presented their case to CAS last Wednesday.

“It’s a bit of a situation for some of these players because time is not on their side and keeping other teams on hold while they wait on Chiefs could backfire on them. The other teams may not want to be kept waiting for long,” said a source.