Mnisi aiming for Highlands Park take over as sale stalls

The PSL reportedly rejected the deal to have the Lions of the North sold to the TS Galaxy owner, Sukazi this week.

While Sukazi has the blessings of the other shareholders to buy the club, Mnisi has stood his ground and said he would not allow for it to be sold nor moved away from the Ekurhuleni area.

“Bra Sinky is not letting go and if the PSL said they must all agree on the sale before before they approve it, then it’s not happening,” a source close to Mnisi told Phakaaathi on Tuesday afternoon.

“He (Mnisi) is asking a relevant question in that if the other shareholders feel they can’t run the club anymore, why didn’t they look for someone else from the area to take over the club instead of trying to sneak it away like they have. He asked when this issue first appeared in the media but they denied it,” added the source.

Phakaaathi broke the story of the Highlands sale a while ago.

“Mnisi has ideas on how they can keep the club in the Ekurhuleni area and I think he has someone or people in mind who will buy the other shareholders out if they want out,” said the source.

Phakaaathi has also learnt that this situation puts Sukazi in a pickle as he might be left without a club if this deal fails.

It is believed the PSL has set them a deadline of Friday to fulfil all the requirements for the deal to be approved as they have to prepare the fixtures and other logistics for the new season.

Sukazi is believed to have already sold his GladAfrica Championship status to Lunga Ncwana from whom he had bought the club in the first instance.

“I have heard he (Sukazi) has a clause on his deal that if he doesn’t get Highlands then he keeps TS Galaxy. If that’s not true, he might be in a pickle because Ncana is already making plans and has already hired Benson Mhlongo as coach for his club (to be renamed back to Cape Town All Stars),” said the source.

