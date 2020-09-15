Mgosi 15.9.2020 05:29 pm

Orlando Pirates player exodus expected this week

Phakaaathi Reporter
Orlando Pirates player exodus expected this week

Orlando Pirates players during training at Rand Stadium (Photo by Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images)

Orlando Pirates are expected to make announcements on players who will be offloaded this week.

A mass exodus is expected as the club are said to be cleaning out players who are considered deadwood as they look to have a more fruitful 2020/21 season.

“The technical team is busy sifting through to see who they might not need for next season. One of the problems that have been identified at the club is that there are too many players in the team which makes it difficult for the coaches to give each player specialized attention so they can make a meaningful contribution to the team.

“A number of players will be let go because there are also new players expected to come in,” said a source.

The Buccaneers are expected to add the likes of Thulani Hlatshwayo, Deon Hotto and Collins Makgaka to their arsenal for next season and this means they have to make space for them.

