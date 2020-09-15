Sundowns set to recall Nyiko Mobbie?

Mobbie was not on Mosimane’s plans but now that veteran defender Anele Ngcongca flirting with an exit out of the club as a move back to Belgium is not the cards, Mosimane may have to turn to Mobbie as part of his cover-up at right-back.

“Anele and Thapelo Morena are the top choices for right-back and now there is young Nicholus Lukhubeni. If Anele leaves, Pitso will be without much cover and at the moment, he has no choice but to include Mobbie in his plans,” said a source.

Meanwhile, veteran goalkeeper Denis Onyango has welcomed Ricardo Goss to Mamelodi Sundowns’ goalkeeping department, as the 26-year-old joins the Brazilians from the now defunct Bidvest Wits.

Onyango, who has been Sundowns’ number one choice for years, said Goss’ inclusion to the team will add value to the goalkeeping department that boasts of the experience of Kennedy Mweene, Riyaad Pieterse together with Jody February and youngster Abram Ngcobo.

However, he says the former Wits goalie will have to fight to take the number one jersey from him.

