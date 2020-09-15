Sukazi could be left without a club if Highlands Park deal fails

If the deal to buy Highlands Park sours, TS Galaxy owner, Tim Sukazi could find himself without a club, Phakaaathi has learned.

A source has revealed that Sukazi has already sold his GladAfrica Championship status to Lunga Ncwana who is set to revive Cape Town All Stars.

Sukazi’s bid for the Lions of the North has hit a snag with the club’s minority shareholder, Sinky Mnisi adamant that he will block the deal.

“It’s a complicated issue because Lunga is already going ahead with plans for the team to relocate to Cape Town. But now if Sukazi doesn’t get his way with the Highlands deal, it becomes a big problem as he could be left with no club at all if Lunga insists on taking Galaxy away from him,” said the source.

Meanwhile, as reported earlier, it seems that Highlands co-director Sinky Mnisi is so far winning his battle to stop the sale of the club’s status as the Premier Soccer League is yet to approve the transition.

Mnisi says he will not allow the sale of the club to go through until he is satisfied that ‘all conditions’ are met.

It is believed that part of Mnisi’s conditions is that his co-shareholders at Highlands must respect him and buy him out.

