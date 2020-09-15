Mgosi 15.9.2020 10:30 am

Sukazi could be left without a club if Highlands Park deal fails

Phakaaathi Reporter
Sukazi could be left without a club if Highlands Park deal fails

Tim Sukazi (Pic Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix)

A source has revealed that Sukazi has already sold his GladAfrica Championship status to Lunga Ntwana who is set to revive Cape Town All Stars.

If the deal to buy Highlands Park sours, TS Galaxy owner, Tim Sukazi could find himself without a club, Phakaaathi has learned.

READ: Highlands Park sale stalls as management squabbles continue

A source has revealed that Sukazi has already sold his GladAfrica Championship status to Lunga Ncwana who is set to revive Cape Town All Stars.

Sukazi’s bid for the Lions of the North has hit a snag with the club’s minority shareholder, Sinky Mnisi adamant that he will block the deal.

“It’s a complicated issue because Lunga is already going ahead with plans for the team to relocate to Cape Town. But now if Sukazi doesn’t get his way with the Highlands deal, it becomes a big problem as he could be left with no club at all if Lunga insists on taking Galaxy away from him,” said the source.

Meanwhile, as reported earlier, it seems that Highlands co-director Sinky Mnisi is so far winning his battle to stop the sale of the club’s status as the Premier Soccer League is yet to approve the transition.

Mnisi says he will not allow the sale of the club to go through until he is satisfied that ‘all conditions’ are met.

It is believed that part of Mnisi’s conditions is that his co-shareholders at Highlands must respect him and buy him out.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Motoring News First impressions: Land Rover Defender back with a bang

Infection Updates Daily Covid-19 update: Eased restrictions on the cards

Government Ramaphosa to discuss possible easing of lockdown regulations with Nedlac, PCC

Politics Ambassador assassination plot: SSA assures her safety, while Iran dismisses media reports

Society The dead become pawns in undertaker strike


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

Phakaaathi


today in print

Read Today's edition