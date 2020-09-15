Mgosi 15.9.2020 09:31 am

Swallows look to keep on-loan Chiefs midfielder

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe
Swallows look to keep on-loan Chiefs midfielder

(Pic Sydney Mahlangu/ BackpagePix)

An insider at newly promoted Premiership side Swallows FC has revealed that the club’s management is working over time in trying to keep some of the players at the club who arrived on loan.

One such player the club is trying to keep for another season is Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Given Thibedi, who was very influential in the club’s promotion to the PSL having had a sterling season with the birds.

READ: Are Chiefs going to miss out on Gavin Hunt?

But, the insider says keeping Thibedi is going to prove to be very difficult for Swallows with Chiefs keen on getting back the player, especially with Amakhosi is still awaiting a decision from the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) in their transfer ban case.

“The club definitely wants to keep some of these players, but if their parent club wants them we don’t really have much to do. We can only try to convince them, but if they don’t want to hear us out then we have to make other plans.

“A player like Thibedi has been very good for us and we honestly want him to be with us next season, but if Chiefs want to recall him, then we can’t do anything,” said the source.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Motoring News First impressions: Land Rover Defender back with a bang

Infection Updates Daily Covid-19 update: Eased restrictions on the cards

Government Ramaphosa to discuss possible easing of lockdown regulations with Nedlac, PCC

Politics Ambassador assassination plot: SSA assures her safety, while Iran dismisses media reports

Premium The dead become pawns in undertaker strike


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

Phakaaathi


today in print

Read Today's edition