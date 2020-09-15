Swallows look to keep on-loan Chiefs midfielder

One such player the club is trying to keep for another season is Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Given Thibedi, who was very influential in the club’s promotion to the PSL having had a sterling season with the birds.

But, the insider says keeping Thibedi is going to prove to be very difficult for Swallows with Chiefs keen on getting back the player, especially with Amakhosi is still awaiting a decision from the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) in their transfer ban case.

“The club definitely wants to keep some of these players, but if their parent club wants them we don’t really have much to do. We can only try to convince them, but if they don’t want to hear us out then we have to make other plans.

“A player like Thibedi has been very good for us and we honestly want him to be with us next season, but if Chiefs want to recall him, then we can’t do anything,” said the source.

