Why AmaZulu decided to fire Jozef Vukuzic

Usuthu are currently second from bottom in the Absa Premiership standings with just three games left to the end of the season.

A source said Vukusic was dictatorial in his approach and never took anyone’s advise and that is why the team ended up being divided.

“He failed to build harmony in the team. He would ignore his assistants’ opinion in front of the players.

“He also had the tendency of showing certain players that they are more important than others by claiming they should be playing in Europe and declare that he would help them get overseas deals. That led to the situation that resulted in some senior players being suspended and that cost the team dearly. That’s why the club decided to just get rid of him so he can no longer be associated with the team in any way,” said the source.

Usuthu announced last week that they had fired Vukusic after months of suspension.

Meanwhile, AmaZulu took the lead twice but were pegged back on both occasions in a 2-2 draw with Bloemfontein Celtic at the Lucas Moripe Stadium on Monday afternoon.

