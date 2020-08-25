Pirates target Shalulile as Grobler eye European move

Phakaaathi has found out that Grobler is considering leaving Matsatsantsa but his next club may not be the Soweto giants as anticipated.

READ: Plenty of interest in former Pirates star and Chiefs ‘target’ Rakhale

A source claimed that Grobler could be headed to Europe where he feels he has unfinished business.

“He played there when he was not mentally ready for it and was unfortunate to be at a club that was poorly run. He feels he would handle the situation much better were he to face it now. He is willing to go back should a good offer come his way. But I guess we will wait and see what happens,” said the source.

Meanwhile, Pirates are believed to be interested in the services of Highlands Park striker Peter Shalulile, who has been the livewire of the Lions of the North’s attack this season.

The Buccaneers have two targets to bolster their attack, the other being Grobler.

“Pirates have always admired Grobler and the team is doing all they can to lure him from SuperSport, at the moment it is still bleak but the team is really hopeful that he will jump ship. If that deal falls through, they’ll look to bring on Shalulile especially if rumours about the club being sold are true,” said a source.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.