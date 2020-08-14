Mgosi 14.8.2020 01:35 pm

Ex-Pirates, SuperSport star Qalinge attracts interest

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe
Thabo Qalinge of Supersport United. (Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix)

The winger was offloaded by SuperSport United over a month ago, leaving him without a club.

Former Orlando Pirates fan favourite Thabo Qalinge is said to be optimistic about finding a new club as soon as next season kicks off, with a number of teams having shown interest in him, a source close to the speedy winger has claimed.

The former Bucs star was shown the exit door having not done enough to earn himself a new contract.

“Everything looks to be going well so far according to him, he is not worried about finding a new club. He says he has spoken to a number of people for his next move and I think the way he has been training at home, there is definitely something in the pipeline for him.

“He has accepted it and he is ready to move on,” said the source.

Meanwhile, SuperSport coach Kaitano Tembo has paid tribute to the likes of Mnyamane and Thabo Qalinge, who have left the Tshwane side after their contracts ran out at the end of June.

“We had Thabo Mnyamane, Thabo Qalinge, Thakazani Mbanjwa and Thato Lesoma leaving the club after their contracts expired and would like to take this opportunity to thank them for their contribution to the success of the club and wish them the best of luck in their future endeavours. Thabo Mnyamane won four trophies with us and his contribution to the club will not go unnoticed,” Tembo told the club’s website.

