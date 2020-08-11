Troublesome Zongo attracts interest from Championship teams

This is despite the 30-year-old player having left TTM after going AWOL.

“Zongo is not the most popular player when it comes to discipline but everyone knows what he is capable of doing. He is not ready to hang up his boots any time soon and there are teams that really want to have a look at him,” said a source within the player’s camp.

“At this moment we cannot reveal which teams have shown interest in him but what we can say is that he will be back on the pitch next season,” the source added.

Zongo joined TTM in January on a short term contract that was set to last until the end of the season.

The former Platinum Stars and Chippa United dribbling wizard was released by the club just before lockdown after going AWOL.

