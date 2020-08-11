Mgosi 11.8.2020 10:42 am

Bobby Motaung’s shenanigans give Chiefs management headache

Phakaaathi Reporter
Bobby Motaung’s shenanigans give Chiefs management headache

Bobby Motaung, Kaizer Chiefs football manager, will have to hear from CAS or Fifa on whether he can sign players. (Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix)

The Chiefs football manager was suspended by the club for violating lockdown regulations.

Bobby Motaung’s misdemeanors at Kaizer Chiefs are said to be a huge headache for the club’s management, who were forced to suspend him after a video showing the team’s football manager at a party during lockdown was made public.

READ: Kaizer Chiefs suspend Bobby Motaung for lockdown party

Having a gathering of any kind is forbidden during lockdown.

“It’s a complicated mess because this came when the team really needed him. He is supposed to be helping as the team are preparing for their appeal with the Fifa case and also negotiating with some players over a possible move.

“His skills are really needed at this team but he had to be put on suspension because what he did is seen as a gross offence,” said a source.

Motaung was criticised by social media users for violating lockdown regulations that discourage people from having a gathering involving a group of people.

The Chiefs boss has since been suspended by the club.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Baccus must step up and replace ‘annoying’ Maluleka at Chiefs 11.8.2020
Losing Maluleka was painful, admits Chiefs coach Middendorp 11.8.2020
Pressure is on Chiefs and Sundowns, says Pirates forward Makaringe  10.8.2020


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business News Insight: Why municipalities, except in the Western Cape, are failing miserably

World Man shot outside White House, Trump evacuated from press conference

Politics WC may be steering their own ship but they won’t become another Orania

Courts NDZ bashes tobacco industry

General Struggle hero John Nkadimeng to be laid to rest on Friday


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 

 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 