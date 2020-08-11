Bobby Motaung’s shenanigans give Chiefs management headache

Bobby Motaung’s misdemeanors at Kaizer Chiefs are said to be a huge headache for the club’s management, who were forced to suspend him after a video showing the team’s football manager at a party during lockdown was made public.

Having a gathering of any kind is forbidden during lockdown.

“It’s a complicated mess because this came when the team really needed him. He is supposed to be helping as the team are preparing for their appeal with the Fifa case and also negotiating with some players over a possible move.

“His skills are really needed at this team but he had to be put on suspension because what he did is seen as a gross offence,” said a source.

Motaung was criticised by social media users for violating lockdown regulations that discourage people from having a gathering involving a group of people.

The Chiefs boss has since been suspended by the club.

