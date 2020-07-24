Ex-Chiefs attacker set to make comeback next season

Former Kaizer Chiefs attacker, Emmanuel Letlotlo is set to make a comeback to football next season after spending a year without a club after he was discarded by Amakhosi.

Letlotlo was a promising player and seen as a good prospect at Amakhosi after doing well in the club’s Multichoice Diski Challenge side but couldn’t live up to expectations.

Off-the-field issues were said to be the reason behind his lack of progression in the first team. But a source has revealed that he has mended his ways and is now looking to rebuild his career.

“His aunt has been keeping him on a tight leash. He hasn’t been doing the things he was doing and has been training hard. His fiancé has been supportive as well and made sure he trains and keeps fit. Now his managers are speaking to various clubs but it looks like he will be headed to Chippa United because they are the ones who have shown more

interest.

“Plus, their new coach (Lehlohonolo Seema) knows the boy from when he was also coach of Bloemfontein Celtic’s MDC team. But nothing is concrete yet and as you know in football things change dramatically sometimes,” said a source.

South African Football Association CEO Tebogo Motlanthe has stressed that Kaizer Chiefs cannot buy players in the current transfer window, until the Court of Arbitration for Sport or world footballing body Fifa give them a green light.

Fifa has banned Chiefs from signing players for two transfer windows after they were found to have broken the rules a deal that saw Madagascan international Andriamirado Andrianarimanana move to them from Fosa Juniors in August 2018.

Chiefs have appealed to CAS in Switzerland over Fifa’s decision and their hearing is set for 9 September. In the meantime, Chiefs are reported to have approached Fifa to get special dispensation to sign players now, arguing that their case would have been heard far earlier if the Covid-19 pandemic had not arrived.

