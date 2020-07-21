Mgosi 21.7.2020 04:12 pm

Anele Ngcongca transfer saga: is he staying or going?

Phakaaathi Reporter  
Anele Ngcongca with Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane.

Mamelodi Sundowns have remained silent on the supposed move of Anele Ngcongca, who is understood to have signed a two-year deal with Belgian side KSV Roeselare.

Roeselare, who compete in the second tier in Belgium, released a statement on Monday claiming Ngcongca as their latest capture in what would see the 32-year-old returning to the country where he spent 10 years in the employ of Belgian giants Racing Genk.

However, Ngcongca’s agent Mike Makaab told Phakaaathi that Sundowns actually offered the former Bafana Bafana defender a contract extension, which he signed, seeing him remain with the club for another year.

A source whispered in the ear of Phakaaathi, saying the club have not been in contact with Roeselare or Ngcongca’s representative and have since directed all queries to the European side who are the ones who claimed to have secured the services of the veteran defender.

“They are the ones who made it public, so if there are any questions, they should be the ones who answer. As far we know, Anele is still a Sundowns player and the possibility of that changing any time soon is very slim,” said the source.

