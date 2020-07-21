Ntshangase close to permanent switch to Maritzburg

Phumlani Ntshangase is close to sealing a permanent deal at Maritzburg United, where he had already been on loan from Bidvest Wits for the season.

With Wits having sold their top-flight status to Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila, Ntshangase has decided to move on, a source says.

“His deal at Wits was ending but they had an option to extend for another year. So, now that they have folded, he is free to go anywhere he wants. I heard he is close to signing at Maritzburg with just a few issues being ironed out now. Instead of negotiating for a short-term deal to finish the season, he decided to go all out for a long-term contract,” said the source.

Phakaaathi has also learned that Siphesihle Ndlovu could make a surprise return to Maritzburg United after struggling to get game time at Orlando Pirates.

The 23-year-old joined the Buccaneers from the Blue Hearts at the beginning of the 2019/20 season, but has find it hard to get regular game time at Pirates.

Prior to the season being suspended in mid-March because of the coronavirus pandemic, Ndlovu had made only nine league appearances for Pirates.

Now a source has revealed that Ndlovu might rejoin Maritzburg on loan from Pirates at the beginning of next season to revive his career.

