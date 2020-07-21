Sundowns rekindle interest in Chiefs’ Billiat

Phakaaathi has been led to believe that Mamelodi Sundowns are still keen on reuniting with their former star player Khama Billiat, who is currently on the books of Absa Premiership rivals Kaizer Chiefs.

Billiat left Downs on a free transfer as he seeked greener pastures, but he has looked like a shadow of himself since donning the gold and black of Amakhosi.

“Coach Pitso Mosimane will always admire Khama, just like he values his assistant coach Rulani Mokwena, that’s why he brought him back. The same might happen with Khama because they have not found his replacement since he left. Pitso wants to conquer Africa again and he knows he will need to bolster his attack to win the Caf Champions League,” said a source.

However, as reported last month, Sundowns could miss out on Billiat as he is said to be committed to seeing out his Chiefs contract.

The Zimbabwean star is contracted to Amakhosi until June next year, but Chiefs have a one-year option on his contract.

Billiat’s agent Mike Ngobeni, has vehemently denied that his client might return to Sundowns.

Ngobeni says the Zimbabwean international is committed to his contract with Amakhosi.

“If there’s any club that wants to buy Khama, they must go to Kaizer Chiefs and buy him. Khama is not free and he has never complained about Chiefs. These are just rumours, he is happy at Chiefs. If someone wants him, they can call me and I will refer them to Chiefs,” said Ngobeni.

