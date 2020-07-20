Chiefs show interest in Wits’ Nange

Kaizer Chiefs are said to have shown interest in Bidvest Wits forward Phathutshedzo Nange.

Amakhosi, however, are believed to be waiting for Fifa to approve their request to suspend their transfer ban until their appeal is heard by the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Chiefs were handed a two transfer window ban by the world football governing body after they were found have illegally signed Madagascan midfielder Andriamirado “Dax” Andrianarimanana in 2018.

The Glamour Boys have since appealed that ban and their case is set to be heard by CAS on 9 September.

Now a source has revealed that Amakhosi are looking to lure Nange to Naturena as soon as they get the greenlight from Fifa to sign new players.

“Chiefs wanted to sign Nange before he joined Wits last season, but he chose to join the Students instead. They want have rekindled their interest and now that he is available again, they want to sign him for next season,” said the source.

Nange joined Wits from Black Leopards at the beginning of last season. But with Wits in the process of being sold to Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila, the 28-year-old finds himself in a position where he could be forced to find a new club ahead of next season.

