End of the road for Manyisa at Sundowns?

Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Oupa Manyisa’s future at the club remains in limbo.

This is after his contract expired at the end of last month and the club have not made any attempts to keep the former Orlando Pirates captain.

Manyisa, who only missed three Absa Premiership games for Downs in his maiden season, was understood to be a stopgap signing as the club had to fill the void left by Bongani Zungu who went to Europe.

Manyisa, who featured very little in the subsequent season, has not featured for Sundowns at all in the current campaign.

The anticipated arrival of Ajax Cape Town’s Grant Margerman and George Maluleka’s capture from Kaizer Chiefs is seen as the reason why Downs are not keen to give Manyisa a contract extension.

“At this point, Manyisa is at an age where his best days are behind him and he seems to be injury prone,” said a source – the midfielder known as “Ace” has been nursing a ruptured Achilles tendon for the past couple of months.

“If Sundowns really give him the boot, he will look to play for a year or might even hang up his boots because he is at a point where he is content with what he has achieved in his career,” the source added.

The former Bucs captain, who celebrates his 32nd birthday on 20 July, is understood to not have travelled with the club, who are holding a camp at the Royal Marang Hotel in Rustenburg.

