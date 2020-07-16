Will the PSL cancel season and leave clubs to struggle?

“It’s a difficult situation and the PSL has made it clear of there is no action this month, they can’t pay the grants. And that will cripple a lot of clubs. And I heard that they are thinking of only starting the next season when lockdown has been completely lifted as per Safa’s initial wish.

“But that could be in three or four months from now and in all that time the clubs will not be getting their grants and will probably be unable to continue with business. This is a bigger mess than anyone thought,” said the source.

PSL chairperson Irvin Khoza on Monday confirmed the remaining games of the Absa Premiership and GladAfrica Championship will be played in Gauteng.

Speaking during a press conference, Khoza said there were at least six weeks needed to complete the league, with the proposed date being 18 July.

On Tuesday, Safa sent out a statement saying it has been decided that the referees will take two weeks to get ready and the games can only resume at the beginning of August.

This led to former referee Ace Ncobo to come out all-guns blazing to dispute Safa’s statement.