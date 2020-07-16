Mgosi 16.7.2020 10:44 am

Will the PSL cancel season and leave clubs to struggle?

Phakaaathi Reporter
Will the PSL cancel season and leave clubs to struggle?

PSL Chairman Dr Irvin Khoza. Pic: BackpagePix

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) is said to be contemplating cutting their losses and cancelling the season, a source has claimed.

Having had their plans to resume play this weekend nullified after Safa claimed the referees would not be ready and can only be available at the beginning of August, the PSL is unlikely to pay the monthly grant to clubs at the end of the month.

READ: Ace Ncobo’s message to Safa – REFEREES ARE READY!

“It’s a difficult situation and the PSL has made it clear of there is no action this month, they can’t pay the grants. And that will cripple a lot of clubs. And I heard that they are thinking of only starting the next season when lockdown has been completely lifted as per Safa’s initial wish.

“But that could be in three or four months from now and in all that time the clubs will not be getting their grants and will probably be unable to continue with business. This is a bigger mess than anyone thought,” said the source.

PSL chairperson Irvin Khoza on Monday confirmed the remaining games of the Absa Premiership and GladAfrica Championship will be played in Gauteng.

Speaking during a press conference, Khoza said there were at least six weeks needed to complete the league, with the proposed date being 18 July.

On Tuesday, Safa sent out a statement saying it has been decided that the referees will take two weeks to get ready and the games can only resume at the beginning of August.

This led to former referee Ace Ncobo to come out all-guns blazing to dispute Safa’s statement.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
‘It is what it is’ says Barker, on uncertainty over PSL resumption 17.7.2020
Maritzburg looking for best possible finish 16.7.2020
Pull the plug on current PSL season 16.7.2020


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Load Shedding Eskom suspends load shedding

Business News Taxis now have to fit ‘window jammers’ to keep air flowing

Courts Remove ‘public enemy’ Dudu Myeni immediately, Outa asks court

Government ‘Leave no one behind’, Ramaphosa tells public imbizo as 3m out of jobs

Load Shedding Stages 1 and 2 load shedding in store for Thursday


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 

 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 