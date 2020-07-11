Mgosi 11.7.2020 02:00 pm

Former Sundowns midfielder close to Chiefs move

Phakaaathi Reporter
Former Sundowns midfielder close to Chiefs move

Sibusiso Kumalo (Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix)

Former Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder, Sibusiso Kumalo is close to making a move to Kaizer Chiefs, according to a source close to the player.

Kumalo left Masandawana last year as he felt he needed to be challenged elsewhere after failing to break into Pitso Mosimane’s team.

READ: Reported Chiefs target Hlanti not keen on TTM stay

“His people met with Chiefs earlier this week and tabled their demands and they are now awaiting Amakhosi to accept or make a counter-offer and then they can take it from there. But from what I heard, it looks very promising and a deal could be struck very soon. Actually, I think Chiefs are just consulting on whether they can sign players who are free agents while they are under the transfer ban by Fifa,” said the source.

The source further claimed that Kumalo is seen as a perfect replacement for George Maluleka who joined Sundowns from Chiefs recently.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Discarded Chiefs midfielder Molangoane attracts interest 11.7.2020
Ghanaian legend Muntari eyes Kaizer Chiefs move 11.7.2020
Mokwena delighted with Sundowns return 10.7.2020


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Breaking News Struggle stalwart Tom Manthata succumbs to Covid-19

Motoring News AA launches petition to #ExtendtheLicence

Crime Zuma seemed unhappy with Gupta investigation, former DG tells Zondo commission

Motoring News How fast? Faulty speed camera clocks Ford Focus at 703 km/h

Government DPE shoots down pilots’ proposal to retain more staff at SAA


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 

 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 