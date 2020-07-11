Former Sundowns midfielder close to Chiefs move

Kumalo left Masandawana last year as he felt he needed to be challenged elsewhere after failing to break into Pitso Mosimane’s team.

“His people met with Chiefs earlier this week and tabled their demands and they are now awaiting Amakhosi to accept or make a counter-offer and then they can take it from there. But from what I heard, it looks very promising and a deal could be struck very soon. Actually, I think Chiefs are just consulting on whether they can sign players who are free agents while they are under the transfer ban by Fifa,” said the source.

The source further claimed that Kumalo is seen as a perfect replacement for George Maluleka who joined Sundowns from Chiefs recently.

