Reported Chiefs target Hlanti not keen on TTM stay

Tshakhuma, or TTM as the Limpopo-based side are known, have bought Bidvest Wits’ Absa Premiership status and will campaign in the top flight as from next season, pending the Premier Soccer League approval of the deal.

“It is not that they are being disrespectful to where the club are moving to, but they just don’t see Hlanti going there. He is an international player with ambitions of going overseas and he needs to be at a team with stability,” said a source close to the player’s managers.

Hlanti has meanwhile been mentioned as one of the players Kaizer Chiefs are interested in.

“There are some offers for him, but I am not sure of the team names at the moment, but everything should be clear very soon,” added the source.

