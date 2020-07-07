Greed and manipulation rule contract extension negotiations

Accusations of greed and negotiating in bad faith have been thrown around following a failure to reach agreements on short-term contracts agreements between PSL clubs and players whose contracts were ending in June.

The PSL had urged clubs and players to try and find common workable grounds to ensure teams remain with the same squad for the finishing of the Absa Premiership and GladAfrica Championship programs.

“Some clubs negotiated in bad faith because they were hurt that the player is leaving anyway. They had this attitude that you take what we say or leave. They didn’t really consider the players’ feeling on the matter and didn’t try to see things from the players’ perspective at all,” said a source close to one of the players who were in that situation.

A club official who spoke on condition of anonymity, however, said the players were also greedy with their demands.

“They felt the clubs are desperate and thought they could make use of that and make ridiculous demands,” he said.

