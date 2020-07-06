Hunt’s move to Chiefs ‘could still happen’

A source, who asked that he not be named, said a deal could be struck soon if not already.

READ: Khumalo challenges Ntshangase to raise his hand at Chiefs

“I know that some of the players already know that Hunt is coming. I heard them talking about it. I believe he even had a hand in some of the players being retained or released by the club,” said the source.

He claimed that one player who was unsure about the club exercising their option on his deal which was ending in June is Siphelele Ntshangase.

Amakhosi announced last week that ‘Stash’ as Ntshangase is known, Philani Zulu, and Brylon Petersen would be staying for another year while Joseph Molongoane, and Kabelo Mahlasela were released.

“Ntshangase stayed because he understands that the current coach (Ernst Middendorp) will not be retained and that he heard Hunt likes him. In fact, Hunt wanted to sign him at Wits at some point so it works well for him,” said the source.

Hunt has become available after the owners of Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivandila who bought Bidvest Wits’ status said they would not retain him citing his salary as something they would not be able to afford.

Players like Thabag Monare and Sifiso Hlanti have also been named among those who Amakosi could sign should their appeal against a transfer ban imposed on them by Fifa be successful.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.