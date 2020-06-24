Mgosi 24.6.2020 10:55 am

Young talent lost due to Wits sale

Phakaaathi Reporter
Gavin Hunt with Sifiso Myeni and Bongani Khumalo during the Bidvest Wits Media Open Day at Sturrock Park on September 27, 2016 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

A huge number of talented players will be lost following the sale of Bidvest Wits, an insider at the club has told Phakaaathi.

With the club having been sold to Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila FC and set to relocate to Limpopo, the insider says the work that has been done by the development coaches at the club for all these years now counts for nothing as most of the young players they groomed may never get a chance at a professional level.

“It’s sad for all these young players, not only the coaches or players at the senior team. Some of these youngsters have been part of the team since they were about 10 years old with an objective to make it all the way to the senior team. Now that’s all lost and I’m afraid some of these youngsters may never play football at a professional level,” said the insider.

A number of young players got their break into the big time with Wits including Stanton Fredricks, Sifiso Myeni (Pictured) and Sibusiso Vilakazi.

Phakaaathi

