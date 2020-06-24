Pirates stars face bleak future 

All four have struggled for game time at the Buccaneers this season and a source said they could either be loaned out or handed their clearances.

“It is a difficult situation for both the club and players because they were not given proper chances especially under the new coach (Josef Zinnbauer) but to restrict the squad numbers, they may have to be let go either on loan or sold or released.

“The club has said that because of the perceived financial strain they might face after Covid-19, they need to cut down on the size of their squad. Plus they want to add a few new faces so some have to be cut loose,” said a source.

