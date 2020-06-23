Mgosi 23.6.2020 12:06 pm

Chiefs trying to get Fifa approval on player signing

Phakaaathi Reporter
Chiefs trying to get Fifa approval on player signing

Sifiso Hlanti of Bidvest Wits during the Absa Premiership match between Bidvest Wits and Highlands Park at Bidvest Stadium on October 26, 2018 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Kaizer Chiefs are believed to have written to Fifa to ask if they are allowed to sign players while they await the outcome of their appeal against a sanctioning that bans them from transfers for two years. 

Amakhosi were handed the hard sentence after they were found to have acted inappropriately in their deal for Madagalese star, Ari “Dax” Adrianirimanana last year. But the Naturena-based club has since appealed the sentence and they are due for a hearing in early September.

“They want to be sure that’s why they’ve asked Fifa. With Wits disbanding, they have been offered some players and they can’t act until they know for sure if they are or not allowed. But time is not on their side because these players want to secure their future and other clubs could swop on them,” said a source.

 Phakaaathi understands that players like Sifiso Hlanti and Thabang Monare are some of those who are considered at Amakhosi.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Chiefs star set to release music project 23.6.2020
Lockdown series: The Top five defenders in the 2019/20 PSL so far 23.6.2020
What’s In Mgosi on Tuesday? 22.6.2020


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Personal Finance New wave of evictions as government fights back – LFN

World US authorities probe noose found in black NASCAR racer’s garage

Covid-19 Why Bheki Cele could face a legal challenge for confiscating alcohol

Breaking News Edcon rescue plan finally approved

Breaking News Court orders ‘Gupta fixer’ Kuben Moodley to hand over R232m in assets


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 

 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 