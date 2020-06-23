Chiefs trying to get Fifa approval on player signing

Amakhosi were handed the hard sentence after they were found to have acted inappropriately in their deal for Madagalese star, Ari “Dax” Adrianirimanana last year. But the Naturena-based club has since appealed the sentence and they are due for a hearing in early September.

“They want to be sure that’s why they’ve asked Fifa. With Wits disbanding, they have been offered some players and they can’t act until they know for sure if they are or not allowed. But time is not on their side because these players want to secure their future and other clubs could swop on them,” said a source.

Phakaaathi understands that players like Sifiso Hlanti and Thabang Monare are some of those who are considered at Amakhosi.

