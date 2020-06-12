Mgosi 12.6.2020 12:54 pm

Vukusic good as gone at AmaZulu 

Phakaaathi Reporter
Jozef Vukusic coach of AmaZulu (Photo by Philip Maeta/Gallo Images)

AmaZulu FC’s management are on the verge of firing coach Jozef Vukusic who has been on suspension for a while now.

The Slovakian coach was put on suspension following the club’s indifferent results. His assistant, Ayanda Dlamini took over on a caretaker basis.

A source close to the situation said Vukusic was as good as gone.

“They are just waiting for lockdown to end now so they can have a meeting with the players to get their opinion on the matter. They don’t want a situation where they fire the coach only to find that the players were still happy with him,” said the source.   

“They were hoping he would be here for a long time but things didn’t work out for him. The main issue that caused his failure was that he didn’t take anyone’s advice which is why Mabhuti (Khenyeza) left so easily. He felt his input was not needed anyway,” added the source.

