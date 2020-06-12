Vukusic good as gone at AmaZulu 

The Slovakian coach was put on suspension following the club’s indifferent results. His assistant, Ayanda Dlamini took over on a caretaker basis.

A source close to the situation said Vukusic was as good as gone.

“They are just waiting for lockdown to end now so they can have a meeting with the players to get their opinion on the matter. They don’t want a situation where they fire the coach only to find that the players were still happy with him,” said the source.